Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $245,803.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $245,803.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00155416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.69 or 0.00736687 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

