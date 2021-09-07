Thore Cash One Day Trading Volume Hits $88,812.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $60,752.69 and $88,812.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.00373918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.