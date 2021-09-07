Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$160.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$155.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$147.14.

Shares of TRI opened at C$148.81 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$98.68 and a one year high of C$151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$121.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total transaction of C$3,078,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,420,851.43.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

