Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 992 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $26,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Graham by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $601.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.15. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $376.20 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.55.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

