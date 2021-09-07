Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,173 shares of company stock worth $8,207,268 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

