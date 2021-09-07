Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 82,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $159.49 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $476.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.70 and a 200-day moving average of $155.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

