Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires Shares of 228,497 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

