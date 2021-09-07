Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 12,761 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

