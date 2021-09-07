The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of TD opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

