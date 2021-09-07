The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Trading Down 5.7%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $43.94. 3,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 232,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The St. Joe by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The St. Joe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199,156 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The St. Joe by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

