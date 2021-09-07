The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 716 ($9.35).

SGE opened at GBX 756.80 ($9.89) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 712.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 660.60. The company has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a one year high of GBX 759.20 ($9.92).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

