The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.18.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.14. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,140 shares of company stock worth $3,131,934. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

