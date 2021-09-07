The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The ODP were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The ODP by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The ODP by 2,651.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ODP by 86,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

