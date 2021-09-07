The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Monday. The Mission Group has a 1-year low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of £71.90 million and a PE ratio of -34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.18.

In other news, insider Robert Andrew Day sold 1,373,750 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £1,099,000 ($1,435,850.54).

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

