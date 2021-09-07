The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by SW Investment Management LLC

SW Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 54.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,550 shares during the quarter. The Joint accounts for about 12.8% of SW Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Joint were worth $33,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JYNT. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 195.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Joint alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,991 shares of company stock worth $2,583,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.19. 495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $108.62.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JYNT. B. Riley upped their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.