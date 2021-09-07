The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The J. M. Smucker.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $120.61 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.07. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $80,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.