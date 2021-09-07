The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

The Gym Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

GYM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 304.67 ($3.98).

LON GYM opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £498.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.43. The Gym Group has a 52-week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

In other news, insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £69,500 ($90,802.19).

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

