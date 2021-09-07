The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.70. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.57. 953,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.63. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,208 shares of company stock valued at $111,416,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

