The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$101.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.85. The firm has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.80. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of C$67.16 and a 1-year high of C$102.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
