The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$101.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.85. The firm has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.80. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of C$67.16 and a 1-year high of C$102.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,493,202.19. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

