The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.68.

DSGX opened at $80.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $81.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after acquiring an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,396,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,854,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

