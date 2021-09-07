The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $423.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.08.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $455.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $311.94 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,819,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

