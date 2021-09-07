The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,442 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 143.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 75.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

