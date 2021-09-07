The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lessened by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 3.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,559,859. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $240.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

