The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE BX opened at $127.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $130.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

