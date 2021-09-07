The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Beauty Health.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million.

SKIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. 9,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,483. The Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.