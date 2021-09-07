Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Teradyne to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Teradyne Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

