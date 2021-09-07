TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0620

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One TenX coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00150720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00741881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044282 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.