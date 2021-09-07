Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.50. 109,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,712,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
