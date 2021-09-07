Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.50. 109,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,712,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

