TEMCO Market Capitalization Achieves $17.52 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00174334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.93 or 0.07543482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,936.60 or 0.99766932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $416.81 or 0.00885964 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

