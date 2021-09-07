Telemus Capital LLC Sells 827 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

