Telemus Capital LLC Sells 54 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $382.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.36 and a 200 day moving average of $336.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

