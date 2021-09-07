Telemus Capital LLC Sells 5,298 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 164,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

