Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 2,817 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

