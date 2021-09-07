Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,575.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,490.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,320.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,594.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

