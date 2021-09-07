Telemus Capital LLC Grows Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

