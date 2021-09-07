Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

LOW stock opened at $205.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

