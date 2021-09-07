Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 101.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after buying an additional 1,388,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after buying an additional 884,060 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after buying an additional 374,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,015,000 after buying an additional 663,126 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after buying an additional 289,138 shares during the period.

VTWO opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

