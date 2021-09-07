Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.29 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 240,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $2,715,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCOM opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

