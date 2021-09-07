Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 65,883 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65,883 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Koppers were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Koppers by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Koppers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Koppers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Koppers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $710.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KOP. Compass Point raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.