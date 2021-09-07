Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,248 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in First Solar by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 90,398 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 22.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,305 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,589,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

