Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 495,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,593,000 after acquiring an additional 89,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

