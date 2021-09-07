Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,213 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

