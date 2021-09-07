TD Securities Downgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has $870.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $840.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $808.57.

CHTR opened at $811.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $757.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

