Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $548.71 million and a PE ratio of -6.17. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $2,721,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,701 shares of company stock worth $4,442,525. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $12,838,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

