Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

TLX opened at €38.62 ($45.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a fifty-two week high of €39.00 ($45.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

