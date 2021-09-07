T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $218.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average is $191.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.