Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 315.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $336.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

