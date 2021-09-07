Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Lowered to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSREF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.

OTCMKTS:SSREF opened at $89.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $94.35. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $68.72 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

