Swiss National Bank Has $38.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $38,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,647 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 109.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $662.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $486.49 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $671.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

