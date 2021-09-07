Swiss National Bank Has $36.91 Million Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 546,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Athene worth $36,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Athene by 17.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Athene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Athene by 12.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lifted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

